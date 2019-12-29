Mark Hamill plays two characters in 'Star Wars 9'

Share it:

In 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', the closure of the new galactic trilogy, Mark hamill He has worked twice. And that barely appears on the screen. The actor has brought the legendary back to life (although only as a ghost) Luke Skywalker, the character that gave him fame in the first films of the saga created by George Lucas over 40 years ago. But it seems that this has not been the only way in which he wanted to collaborate in the film directed by J.J. Abrams, after 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' of Rian johnson (which has been very critical) mark the farewell of the Jedi of the main plot of the story. And perhaps this has been his last relationship with the character, his farewell to one of the most successful franchises of all time.

But, Where can we find Hamill in the film? It occurs during the first part, when Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) travel in the Millennium Falcon to collect valuable information that someone from within the First Order is providing. He is not the spy himself with whom they meet, but with a character named Boolio, who only has one request for having offered himself as an intermediary in this vital transaction for the rebels: "Win the war". The fate of the character will be known later, when we see his head in the hands of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), which reveals to the Supreme Council that they have an informant among their ranks.

And indeed, Boolio is Mark Hamill:

The truth is it's not the first time that the actor leaves the skin of Skywalker to infiltrate other characters in the saga. He has done it on two other occasions in the past: it was the voice of Darth bane in 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' and that of Dobby Scay in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (the guy who confuses BB-8 with a slot machine in the casino). If you look for it in the credits and you can't find it, you may have to look for the name that you usually use as a pseudonym in this type of work: Patrick Williams. After the success of 'Star Wars', Hamill found a privileged place as a dubbing actor in animated stories, perhaps being his most famous work that of the Joker in the 90s animated Batman series.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' continues to reap successes at the global box office, although below expectations and with a certain rejection of specialized criticism. What will be the next step for this saga?