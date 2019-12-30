Mark Hamill Imitate Harrison Ford

Share it:

A few days ago the soap opera ended Skywalker, the story that began George Lucas in 1977 with ‘Star Wars’And that has finished off J.J. Abrams with 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’. Nine films in forty-two years with which different generations have engaged in the most important space adventure ever filmed. Battles between fans, small groups corrupted by the dark side, complex changes of owners and clumsy gungans apart, everything has been worth it.

The end of cycle tone that Disney Y Lucasfilm have reflected in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’Is also impregnated in its promotion and, thanks to that, we have been able to enjoy different battalions over those first days of legend.

Today, Mark hamill He recalled in his networks a recent interview in which, in addition to giving us a good anecdote to celebrate by fans, he showed that his talent for such voices continues to hide surprises to make us happy.

"Harrison has a perfect overview, he would be a great director if he wasn't so lazy”, Said the actor in‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’When he remembered one of the first moments when he ran into the genuine character of Harrison Ford.

History takes us to 1976, the year in which the roads of Hamill, Ford and Carrie fisher they got together at Elstree Studios shooting the movie that would change everything. There, shortly before filming the scene where the heroes have already managed to escape from the trash compactor, the young Mark worried about continuity and asked if his hair should get wet.

At that time, always according to the wonderful imitation of the actor, Ford looked at him and snapped:Look boy, it's not that kind of movie. If people are looking at your hair we are all in a big mess" If that is not a phrase from Han SoloI don't know anymore