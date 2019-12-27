Mark Hamill Favorite Paper Joker

Share it:

Mark Hamill is known worldwide for giving life to Luke Skywalker; However, it is not this role that has more meaning in his career. There is another great emblem of the seventh art to which he gave life that has captivated him even more than the great Jedi from 'Star Wars'.

It has been in a recent Twitter post where Hamill has opened his heart and surprising many who hoped Skywalker was his fetish character. But no, there is something that only the Joker can give, and it is release The crazy inside. His textual words have been: "I can't tell you how much a single paper has meant to me. Thanks to him, people recognized the cheerful psycho inside me. Because of him, a new career of megalomaniac villainy was opened and I could scare the little kidss. I will be grateful forever. "

Showing that humor so characteristic of him, the actor has bathed in roses that character whom He has given voice since 1992. Although always without makeup, because his relationship with the Clown of Crime has occurred in its animated form, Hamill began to give voice to the villain in 1992 in the series of Batman I would also double the character in other animated series like the 1995 Superman and on tapes such as the 2001 version of 'The Justice League' or 'The Murderous Joke' of 2016. Yes, this character has been with Hamill for a long time. Is more is he The longest-running Joker. He has been living with this character for more than 20 years.