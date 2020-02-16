Mark Hamill could play Vesemir

Share it:

Mark Hamill, yes yes, he has closed his stage as Luke Skywalker. There, finally, let's continue. 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' closes a stage for everyone, but especially for Mark Hamill, 40. But fans do not want to say goodbye to the iconic actor, more always focused on dubbing. In the networks it has been months commenting on how ideal Hamill would be in the skin of one of the main characters of 'The Witcher', the new success of Netflix. It would be Vesemir, a character that we already analyzed in our complete Character Guide of the series but which, in summary, is about last sorcerer master, the one who trained Geralt and will have to do the same with Ciri. The role, therefore, is not far from his work as a last Jedi and his role as master of Ben Solo and King (Spoilers) Palpatine / Skywalker.

The rumors were so strong that last December Hamill spoke on his Twitter claiming that, stillThey had not offered anything.

The ball kept growing and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner From the series, he sparked the rumors in January with these words for IGN about the actor:

Mark has always been interesting for me and for the project. We have not contacted your agent because we are not yet looking for someone for that role, but that said, I love what is happening on the internet. I love the reactions of fans to this. Obviously, we have seen the great fan base that 'The Witcher' has and adding to that the Star Wars fan base … would make my head explode a little.

It seems that we are not far from confirming that Hissrich can explode his head a little at least. According to We Got this Covered, the usual portal for many leaks, Netflix would already be in negotiations with Hamill. If they succeed, 'The Witcher' will have the television signing of the year. Of course, for the second season of the adventures of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer will have to wait until next 2021. Patience.