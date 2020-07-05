Mark Hamill besides Luke Skywalker: which video games has he voiced?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The 80s are undoubtedly the cradle of pop culture, which thanks to the cult of the big screen, TV series and the first arcade videogames has conquered the hearts of millions of kids. Who knows it well is Mark Hamill, which together with Carrie Fisher and George Lucas he marked an era and a way of face cinema, but how was his career afterwards Star Wars?

Not everyone knows that Hamill, in addition to a large number of films and TV series, has dedicated a significant portion of his career to dubbing and over the years has linked his name to DC Universe, interpreting and characterizing an unexpected number of villains. Among his unforgettable roles the Joker, which will resume in numerous animated TV series; Trickster, Flash antagonist to whom he lent his voice in the Justice League of the early 90s, and even the Fire Lord Ozai in Avatar The last ruler of Air, coming to Netflix in live action version.

Hamill, however, was not satisfied with the small screen and also collaborated on numerous video game titles, the most memorable of which are the Batman Arkham trilogy, in which she played a masterful and insane crime Clown Prince, definitively conquering her place alongside Jack Nicholson, Cesar Romero and Heat Ledger. Later we will "see" it too Lego Marvel's Avengers (Arnim Zola), but the real surprise is having found his name in The Legend of Spyro Dawn of the Dragon, in which he plays the main antagonist Malefor, and in X-Men 2: Wolverine's Revenge, in which he gives a voice to Logan.

Precious interpretation is also the one in Kingdom Hearts III is Birth by Sleep, in which it gives voice to Master Eraqus. The director of the franchise Tetsuya Nomura he is a big fan of Hamill's work and he wanted it personally for the character, to which he deliberately opposed the Maestro Xehanort voiced by Leonard Nimoy (Spock) to bring the eternal feud between Star Wars and Star Trek.

We close our special on Hamill with Darksiders (the Sentinel); Wing Commander III Heart of the Tiger (colonel Maverick Blair); Call of Duty 2 and Big Red One (narrative voice); Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers and Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned (detective Mosely); Full Throttle (Adrian Ripburger, Emmet); Crash Bandicoot The Wrath of Cortex (elemental Py-ro); Starsiege (Harabec) e Dark Cloud 2 (Emperor Griffon).

For all the latest news, we suggest the recent and exciting rumors about Batman Gotham Knights and the possible series of Kindom Hearts on Disney +.