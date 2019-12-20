Technology

Mark Hamill and Ninja together in the new episode of Xbox Sessions aired this afternoon

December 20, 2019
Microsoft announces that the next episode of Xbox Sessions will host Mark Hamill, legendary entertainment icon and famous Luke Skywalker performer, who will meet for the first time ever the Ninja streamer, together in a fantastic gameplay on Fortnite Island during the Christmas holidays.

During the appointment, Ninja will show Mark Hamill how Fortnite works during the Winterfest Christmas event. Later, Mark and his sons Nathan and Griffin will explore and they will discard some gifts at the Winterfest Lodge using the new Fortnite split-screen feature.

Plus, Simby, known Mixer streamer, will share some of his best Fortnite gambling tips, joining in the fun. Finally, during the episode, it will be possible to take a few comments from Mark on his experience as a voice actor and on the gambling habits of the whole Hamill family.

Appointment this afternoon at 15:00 (Italian time) with the new episode of Xbox Sessions, broadcast live on MiXer or on the Xbox YouTube channel.

