Mark Cousins ​​on 'Women Make Film' and machismo in criticism

'Beau Travail' by Claire Denis

It seems that the "woman filmmaker" label is a double-edged sword: it helps to point out artists invisible by the system, but at the same time they are classified in a second category.

Absolutely. When I was studying at the university I had a subject of literature and another subject of women's literature. You seem to create a subsection. Even so, I have to say that I agree with the fees, for example. We must put pressure on festival programmers, who always have this excuse that there are not enough films directed by women, but the problem is that they are not looking as they should. Yes I have problems with the idea that cinema made by women has a different language. The cinema is more androgynous, it is a place of exchange where we lose our gender identity in some way.

SoDo you think that the 'female gaze' does not exist as figures like Laura Mulvey theorized in the 70s?

The idea of ​​the 'male gaze' and the 'female gaze' were very useful tools in the 70s to point out sectors such as advertising. They helped us say: why do you need a half-naked woman to sell a car? This was useful and important. But even people who started using these terms now say they were obtuse and that we have to move forward. The danger is that we stereotype men and women when using those labels. Do Lynne Ramsay or Kathryn Bigelow have a feminine look? Do Pedro Almodóvar or Douglas Sirk have a masculine look? I don't want to be stereotyped, I don't want to be told that because I am a man I have to be strong and hard.

"We need a revolution in Western cinephile taste"

After spending six years making this documentary, I can make very few generalizations about women filmmakers. I can say, yes, that women make more films about women, in which the central characters are women in most cases, but I have also heard some critics say that women are better at making films about childhood, about relationships sentimental or about gender violence. Let them give you! Women have made films about war, politics and many other subjects. I insist: very few generalizations can be made. Many of these generalizations are well-intentioned, they are said to flatter women filmmakers, but it ends up being paternalistic. Filmmakers like Claire Denis are deeply offended by the feminine look. Let everyone have their own look.

Do we need a new feminist film theory?

Yes, totally. I think it was very useful at the time, really, and the idea of ​​visual pleasure was very important. But it is already redundant.

In the documentary you use the 'road movie' format. Why?

Yes. Look, I had a Catholic education and during my childhood we used to make pilgrimages. It was a very important idea. Tilda Swinton and I made this pilgrimage through Scotland where we took the movies to the road thanks to 'Women Make Film'. The spectators will see a lot of road, but they will not know until the end where this trip is heading. Have you seen the end yet?

¡¡Not yet!

Can i tell you

Come on.

After 14 hours driving, we arrived at the tomb of Alice Guy-Blaché. So the film is really a 14-hour pilgrimage to the tomb of the first director of film history. She is buried in New Jersey, with a very modest gravestone, almost forgotten.

Alice Guy Blaché

Have we changed, or maybe we should change, the way we talk about movies today?

To answer, first I have to clarify that we talk about film criticism in the Western world, where there are certain ideas and values ​​that move to film criticism: minimizing problems is good, sentimentality is bad, dark stories are good , joy is bad … These are the general stereotypes that you can find in many cinephile cultures. Men like dark and violent movies that don't have bursts of emotion. They are worried about trends such as 'camp', which is a trend that revolutionized the idea of ​​what is good and bad in art. They are worried about color and visual. If these people had been present when 'Singing in the rain' it was released that they would have given him bad reviews, because it is a film that does something that is really very difficult: to portray joy, and optimism, and luminosity. That is why, in the West, most critics do not like Bollywood cinema, Hindi cinema, because it is full of music, dance and light. We need a revolution in Western cinephile taste to open ourselves to other modes of existence beyond tragedy. I love Bresson, Scorsese, Tarkovski or Fassbinder, these directors who really made a very dark cinema, but I'm also passionate about Almodóvar and the most luminous cinema of John Waters. And Agnès Varda! How much brightness is in your cinema. He captures the world in his hand in an incredible way, and that is why he is one of the most important filmmakers in film history. Or the Iranian filmmakers, who do not have the Western mentality and are looking towards other parts of the human spectrum, beyond the tragic, the violent or the indecipherable.

"Critics do not respond to art, but make art"

Do you think the internet has helped expand these borders?

He has had positive and negative things. The fact is that many of the Western archetypal critical men we were talking about do not have their minds too open. They have been in this job for too long and are too convinced of their own values, they will not change their opinions now. They still remember when they first saw 'Taxi Driver' and are not able to let it go. But the new generations did not have the opportunity to see these films at that time, and, although they surely like them, they are people who come from more visual cultures, from a more diverse film history. Your opinions are very valuable and we can access them more easily than ever.

Do you think the figure of the film critic is still relevant?

Yes, I do. I believe that every sector needs its representatives, its guides, its benefactors. I have never believed in the figure of the critic as someone who feels chair, who judges and gives a note from 1 to 10 or puts stars. I have never criticized that way. But I think the world is a complex place. For me, film critics are artists who should tell stories and write poetry about where we are and who we are. Film criticism is an art. Critics should use language in the richest possible way and should think in the most imaginative way possible. They do not respond to art, but they make art.

Alessandra Benedetti – CorbisGetty Images

That makes me think of your style as a critic, which is not academic at all. Is it a way to approach those who listen to you?

The truth is that I don't like academic language, I never use it and the truth is that most of the time I don't even understand it. I come from the working class, where cinema is a popular art, and I want people from any social strata to be able to see and enjoy a wide range of films through my work. I don't want to do it only for intellectuals. That is one of the reasons why my type of narration is simpler, in a way. But honestly, I always feel like a child in front of the cinema. I don't feel an intellectual person, I feel innocent and cheerful, and that's why my language is usually very passionate. I don't try to hide behind a professional facade, I don't try to tell you all the time how many things I know about cinema. I don't want to hide my heart. I expose it publicly. You have to be naked and vulnerable in front of a movie, and allow yourself to get excited. And it is something contagious. People feel my passion in my work, they tell me very often. No doubt that would explain my personality as a documentary filmmaker. There is a kind of academic criticism that is very dry, like a brain in a jar. We are not just brains! We are human with a nervous system. We need more poetry.

You don't get tired of facing very ambitious challenges. What will be the following?

I'm adapting a book I published a few years ago, 'The Story of Looking', in a movie. Recently I was diagnosed with a cataract in one eye and it made me reflect: my whole life is based on the emotion of seeing and now I can barely do it. It is not serious, it can be fixed, but somehow it has made me appreciate even more the ability to observe, so right now I am making a very personal film on that subject. Not only about art, but the world of the visual in general. How we observe our relatives, whom we love, the sunsets, the corpses, from sports to science … It is a project in which I wonder what is valuable to observe. In the time of Skype, virtual reality and smartphones, what has really changed in our way of looking at the world.

There is still much to learn.

Absolutely. My ignorance is my best friend. What I don't know is much more important than what I do know. There are people who are discovering Agnès Varda right now, and that is incredible, there is a whole 'vardaverse' to discover. But I've already been there, I've explored it for decades, and now I want to explore other universes. And, as usual, I am determined to do so by touring as many cultures, genders, sexualities and spaces as possible. Although I am delighted to meet any new heterosexual white male filmmaker, bring it to me! I want to make sure to pay attention to artists as different as possible.