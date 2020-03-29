Mark Blum, actor of 'You', dies of coronavirus

Share it:

Mark Blum, a veteran actor we recently saw on Netflix's 'You' series, has passed away this week due to complications with COVID-19. Thus, Hollywood counts its first victim as a result of the growing crisis that this virus is causing in the United States, one of the last countries to join the list of those affected in a massive way and which foresees tough weeks like those that are already happening. living on other continents.

The 69-year-old actor says goodbye to an extensive television career (he has participated in numerous series such as 'Law and order', 'Fringe', 'The good wife', 'Succession', 'Elementary' and 'Billions', and more recently in 'You' as the 'father' of the protagonist) and a filmography where he tells such mythical films as 'Crocodile Dundee' and 'Searching for Susan Desperately'. In fact, his co-star in that movie, Madonna, wanted to say goodbye to him on his Facebook profile, where he also took the opportunity to remember that quarantine rules must be followed to avoid these tragedies:

"I want to acknowledge the passing of a remarkable human being, fellow actor, and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to the coronavirus. It is truly tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family, and his loved ones. I remember him as someone fun, warm, loving and professional when we did 'Desperately Seeking Susan' in 1985! Another reminder that this virus is not a joke, nothing to joke about or pretend that it will not affect us in any way. ♥ ️ We need to be grateful, hopeful, and follow quarantine rules!"

His other partner in that film, Rosanna Arquette, He has also dedicated a few words to him on Twitter, as well as the actor of 'A Clockwork Orange' Malcolm McDowell (with which he shared cast in the series 'Mozart in the jungle'). They are just some of the many messages that you are receiving through social networks.

"Sharon Waxman informed me today of this very hard news. I am very sad for your family and your fans. He was a wonderful actor and a very good and kind man. Rest in peace. God bless you"

"A member of our 'Mozart in the jungle' family has passed away this morning from coronavirus. Mark Blum was a truly wonderful actor, but most importantly, he was a fun, sensitive, and beautiful man. D.E.P"

"I am devastated by the passing of Mark Blum. His performances in the dozens of plays in which I saw him were infinitely profound, subtle, hilarious, and equally poignant. Seeing his name on the Playbill always meant you were in luck. Also one of the most charming human beings in history"