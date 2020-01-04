Marjorie de Sousa greets the new year with a reduced bikini

The actress Marjorie de Sousa He decided to say goodbye to the year 2019 when wearing a small bikini during his vacations.

Recently, the artist appeared on the tape The simplest is to complicate everything and in the soap operas Across the Wall Y A little bit yours, produced by the US chain Telemundo.

The 39-year-old Venezuelan took advantage of her vacation in her native country to take a picture next to a swimming pool. In addition, he wrote a message where he says goodbye to the year that ends.

And you what about? I see you arrive 2020 with all the best. I LOVE YOU INFINITELY LIFE. Where I am with the best of my land, Venezuela. Shining bright, life is a beautiful gift, let's go with everything 2020, ”the artist published.

The image has more than 196 thousand 600 likes by its 5 million 900 thousand followers in Instagram.

With information from Publimetro and Telemundo.

