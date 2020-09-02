Marisol Nichols, the story of the Riverdale star will soon become a TV series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The secret history of Marisol Nichols it should soon become a TV series. As many will know, the Riverdale actress has spent a lot of time against child trafficking and has therefore worked for a long time as an undercover FBI secret agent.

Now these events could be at the center of one new Sony production as revealed by Marisol herself in a post on Instagram: “To say that I am extremely excited about this project is a huge understatement. A blend of two of my passions into one. Really, a dream come true.”

However, this will be just one of the many commitments, the actress in fact in the coming months will return to play the role of Hermione Lodge also in the next season of Riverdale. Some time ago it was rumored that Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols would not be part of the fifth season but, given the abrupt interruption of the series due to the covid, they expanded their presence in the lucky show of the Archiecomics.

Skeet’s participation, however, should be limited to a couple of episodes, while Nichols’s could extend to the entire season. Several times there was talk of Hermione away from Riverdale. However, the choice seemed to be only of the showrunner as his interpreter is ready to take on his role for a long time to come. We’ll see.