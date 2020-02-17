Marisol González undergoes wrinkle injections in full program! (VIDEO)

Marisol González, host of the morning program Today, from TV, underwent a procedure to reduce their wrinkles in full emission.

The presenter, who left the ranks of Televisa Deportes, received some injections from Dr. Javier Ruiz, in order to prevent her neck from presenting “horizontal lines” because of the aging.

The treatment lasted about 10 minutes, where Marisol He said he felt some "little picks", although during all the time he squeezed a hand of his companion in the morning magazine, Raúl Araiza.

It feels the normal pickaxe, but with the hand tight, as my mother did, now, ”he said Marisol.

The specialist asked that people who want to undergo any aesthetic treatment check that the instruments used by doctors are sterilized, and that they have the right to know what kind of substances they are going to inject.

Ruiz He added that this type of injections prevents people from having wrinkles at an early age.

With Millennium information.

