Marisela and Buki the passionate romance they lived in the 70s

One of the most popular romances in the mid-seventies was the romance between Marco Antonio Solís, the famous Buki and Marisela, who was a minor at the time, but was beginning his solo career in the music industry.

In some interviews Marisela has said that her first love was the romantic music singer and it all started when she went to see Los Bukis at her performances, but many wonder why both singers finished.

According to Marisela, their relationship ended because of work issues, since he was on promotion at that time of his life, while Buki was on tour giving concerts with his group, so his work schedules separated them.

"I used to go to their shows a lot and then Marco treated me like his girlfriend and apart from that it was something that was limited because I was a minor and here I went to the dances but I went with my assistant that my mother put me to take care of me according to her", said Marisela.

When Marisela arrived to promote her music, she met up with Marco, but he was already with the ranch music singer Beatriz Adrián with whom she had a daughter, but later they divorced what Marisela and Buki returned.