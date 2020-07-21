Mario Sports, the brand renewed by Nintendo: the series could return

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

An important birthday is approaching at Nintendo: the good Mario, heroic and adventurous plumber from the Italian birthplace, is in fact preparing to celebrate his thirty-fifth anniversary.

For the occasion, several rumors suggest the imminent announcement of Super Mario 35th Anniversary, a collection dedicated to the videogame icon that should house some of the most popular chapters of the series. Among the most popular hypotheses, at the moment there are Super Mario 64 (1996), Super Mario Sunshine (2002) and Super Mario Galaxy (2007). Waiting to find out if this indiscretion proves to be well founded, a further detail has attracted the attention of the public.

The Nintendo team has indeed done so renew the Mario Sports brand, triggering speculations related to a new sporting declination of the adventures of Mario and the other characters that populate the Mushroom Kingdom. The IP, in particular, has found new lifeblood in the databases of theEUIPO, or theEuropean Union Intellectual Property Office. The choice certainly reveals an interest on the part of the Kyoto House towards the brand, but, it should be emphasized, it does not automatically imply that an advertisement linked to it is currently on the way.

In closing, we can not forget the upcoming appointment with the news for Nintendo Switch: the Kyoto House has in fact announced a new dedicated streaming by surprise. Obviously, the editorial staff will follow the Nintendo Direct Mini live, starting from 15:30, directly from the Everyeye Twitch Channel: don't miss it!