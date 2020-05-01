Mario Mola: "The temptation to crush yourself can be as great as it is dangerous"

The Majorcan Mario Mola, triple world champion of triathlon, is one of the great figures of Spanish sport and was called to fight this summer for the medals in the Games of Tokyo 2020, postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with EFE, the medalist in the last seven editions of the World Cup that joins swimming, cycling and running – adds three other silver and one bronze -, he explains from his lockdown how he has managed it and how he faces the possibility of retraining in the open air. Something that will be taken with much calm, because "the temptation to go out now to crush it can be as big as it is dangerous. "

"Last Saturday we have been running on a treadmill in the morning and on the (bicycle) roller for an hour and a quarter or an hour and a half in the afternoon. Now we can go running outside, but having been one of the privileged that he has been able to run at home I think that currently I don't have that tremendous need to go out, "he says.

In fact, he believes that "the most sensible thing" can be to keep running at home and wait a few days to leave. "Thus, those who have not been able to run so far can calmly indulge themselves this Saturday," he says.

Beware of excesses

Mario Mola warns that those who have not been able to leave may be tempted to "crush themselves" in these first days. "I think it is equally dangerous, if you don't take enough time to progress little by little. And the same thing that would apply to me is what I would recommend to anyone who is going to go running or start training these days, "he says.

The triathlete believes that it is difficult to "get a positive reading" from this period of confinement: "It is clear that for the planet it has been a relief, but many families are suffering, due to the loss of relatives, and I think that in these circumstances it is very difficult to get anything positive, beyond trying to look ahead. And to think that this can only make us stronger. "

