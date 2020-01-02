Mario Kart Tour's start of the year event to celebrate 2020 is underway

Share it:

A new year begins and Mario Kart Tour celebrates this anniversary with a special event called New Year's Eve is active until January 14, 2020. But what exactly does this extra MK Tour activity offer?

MK Tour's New Year's Eve event features a modified version of the Tokyo track and adds alternate drivers, new karts and hang gliders, as well as a series of aesthetic objects (such as costumes for the characters) and exclusive bonuses visible in the trailer published at the opening of the news.

The festive period was definitely full of news for the Nintendo mobile game, the multiplayer beta debuted in Mario Kart Tour on 25th December last for owners of the Gold Pass and soon it will probably be extended to all waiting to publicly launch this new mode.

Mario Kart Tour was the most downloaded iPhone game of 2019 also obtaining remarkable results on Android and going to equal (and in some cases exceed) the numbers of titles such as Fortnite, Candy Crush and Call of Duty Mobile, another smartphone phenomenon of last year.

For 2020 Nintendo seems to have still in store numerous updates, events and other news for Mario Kart Tour, we will discover them during the year just started.