Mario Kart Tour will receive a new multiplayer test for everyone

The videogame Mario Kart Tour For mobile phones, it will hold a second multiplayer test and on this occasion all players will be able to access it, and not only those who have the Golden Pass that requires paying € 5 per month.

At the moment there have been no data on the dates on which this test will take place, but it seems that we will have the opportunity to play with geographically closest rivals thanks to the location data.

The arrival of Mario Kart on mobile phones had great potential to be the biggest success of Nintendo on the platform and yet the reception was a bit cold due to the inclusion of aggressive monetization mechanics and the absence of a game mode that allowed Users compete with each other.

Now that multiplayer tests are held every few weeks, there should be little left for the game to receive this way of playing permanently and can live a second youth if it finds a way to hook the players without requiring a very excessive payment to Unlocking relevant content.

Already in September one of these tests was carried out. On that occasion it was limited to those who had an active subscription to the payment pass that gives access to several benefits within the Nintendo game.

