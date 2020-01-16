Mario Kart Tour: the Ice Tour arrives, the ice tour

Share it:

Christmas will also be over, but we are still in the middle of winter, so here the new update of Mario Kart Tour, which welcomes the ice and snow of theIce Tour, the Ice Tour, for which a new trailer has also been released, which you can find at the top of the news.

In the video we can take a first look at the upcoming news, which of course are all winter-themed, from the now snow-covered slopes, to the characters: they are in fact noticeable Penguin Luigi, Ice Mario and Peach in a stylish coat to shelter from winter frosts.

In conclusion, Nintendo continues to support what has proved to be a very successful mobile title, despite the initial controversy, mainly due to the many ways to monetize studied by the Big N, on which the fans have put a little finger, one among all the Gold Pass, a sort of monthly subscription with a cost of 5 euros.

Precisely for subscribers to the Gold Pass, the beta for the multiplayer of Mario Kart Tour has been made available, waiting for this feature, which will then represent the true essence of the game, will then be unlocked for everyone. To learn more about the game, in the meantime, you can take a look at our Mario Kart Tour review.