Mario Kart Tour receives date for multiplayer mode

March 3, 2020
Lisa Durant
Online multiplayer racing, the most anticipated and necessary game mode of Mario Kart Tour, will be released this Sunday, March 8, in the iOS and Android versions, as officially announced by Nintendo.

The update that will add the online races to the mobile game will arrive at four in the morning on Monday, March 9, in Spanish time. The announcement was made on the official profile of the game on Twitter.

Multiplayer games will have a total of eight people competing for first place. You can invite friends, close players and rivals from all over the world.

There are three ways to compete in Mario Kart Tour. Play with friends or local players with your own rules, play online in normal 100cc races to improve our range of markers and Gold Races calls that are exclusive to those who pay the monthly subscription and offer competitive races of 150cc and 200cc.

The online mode includes three circuits of the cup that is active at the moment. This cup rotates every 15 minutes regardless of the rules of the game that we have selected.

Since the launch of this mobile game this feature was missing, totally vital for this saga. Over time the game has evolved with new circuits and several additions, as well as a controversial payment pass that offers certain advantages to those who subscribe on a monthly basis. Despite this, Mario Kart Tour is not, by far, among the mobile games that have reported more money to Nintendo.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

