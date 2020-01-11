Mario Kart Tour – New Year Season: all the challenges (Week 2) and the Golden Pass

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mario Kart Tour It has started the second part of this eighth season, the New Year Season. The game, available for free by way of free to play on iOS and Android, renew as every Wednesday its Seasonal Challenges and add a new Pipeline, this time with Toad (Party) as Megasingular featured.

As we can see, the Squeaky Canallicle and the Parachute Pyrotechnics are the Megasingular delta kart and hang glider this week, three more than recommended items to get the best possible scores in the qualifying Cup this second week (Diddy Kong Cup).

Beyond that, we remember that the promotion of x5 Rubies just for signing in until next January 10 As a way to congratulate the year. If you are a regular Mario Kart Tour player, do not forget to claim your rewards last week for the Qualifying Cup, if you were in the first places. Without further ado, we leave below the Seasonal Challenges of the Week 1, Week 2 and the Golden Pass this New Year season.



Mario Kart Tour – New Year Season

Mario Kart Tour – New Year Season – Season Challenges (S2)

Perform 20 times a jump with accelerator

Hit 5 times with red shells

Hit a festive bamboo ornament with an object a total of 5 times

Get 6000 points or more using a Bowser minion

Hit opponents 10 times with Bob-ombs using a mustache driver

Remove 5 crabs

Take advantage 5 times with a pilot with tape mushrooms with turbo released by others

Make 10 fantastic combos

Overcome all the cups of the New Year Season

Mario Kart Tour – New Year Season – Season Challenges (S1)

3 times a turbosalida

Get 100 coins

Hit 100 times with bananas

Throw lightning

Get 8000 points or more in an “X” type circuit

Get first place in 3 consecutive races

Get 5000 points or more using a pilot with gloves

Remove 3 Rocks Picudas

Hit a festive bamboo ornament with an object 3 times in a single run

Mario Kart Tour – New Year Season – Golden Pass Challenges

Perform an ultraminiturbo 20 times

Use a Bill Bala 3 times

Get first place in 3 200cc races

Hit 3 times with green shells in a race

Get 9000 points or more using a pilot with a hat

Dump an opponent while planning

Hit 5 times with fireballs

Get first place without suffering any overturn

Plan a total distance of 5000

Try the Golden Pass for free for 14 days

The Golden Pass Mario Kart Tour is a season pass with exclusive content. You can try it for free for 14 days, at no cost; but once the trial period is over you will have to pay 5.49 euros a month.