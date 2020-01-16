Mario Kart Tour – Frosty Season: all the challenges (Week 1) and the Golden Pass

Share it:

Mario Kart Tour has started its ninth season, the Frosty Season. The game, available as a free to play on iOS and Android, the Holiday Season is over and a new fourteen-day period full of new features opens; to highlight, new circuits never seen in MKT, go-karts, characters, hang gliders and the corresponding ones Seasonal Challenges Y Challenges of the Golden Pass. Let's take a look.

Once we have downloaded the corresponding update (it weighs 92 MB), we can claim the rewards of last season, whose results are already available. The Frosty Season (from January 15 to January 29 at 06: 59h), brings as main character featured to Peach (Winter) with the Stately Turbocarroza and the Parasol Snow. For his part, Luigi Polar dressed as a penguin is the second Megasingular. Finally, Frosty Mario, a completely icy version of Super Mario with the Ice Flower as the main object.

If you look at the new classic circuits, this season's theme leaves no doubt: Snowy Circuit Y Vanilla Lake.



Mario Kart Tour – Frosty Season

Regarding the availability of the online multiplayer mode after the beta of last December, we do not know when it will be launched globally and definitively. Without further ado, we leave below the complete list of challenges of both Season (Week 1) as of Golden Pass, which we remember has a total validity for the two weeks of competition.

Mario Kart Tour – Frosty Season – Season Challenges (S1)

Hit 3 times with green shells

Get a total of 100 coins

Perform 150 times a mini turbo

Remove 5 crabs

Hit 30 times with bananas using a pilot with tie

Get 20,000 points or more in the Estela Cup

Get first place in 3 consecutive races of 150 cc or higher

Dump rivals underwater a total of 5 times

Go through 10 times hoops created with the turbo hoop

Mario Kart Tour – Frosty Season – Challenges of the Golden Pass (S1 and S2)

Get first place in a 200cc or higher race

Perform an ultraminiturbo 10 times

Breaking 10 snowmen

Make a combo x10 or greater

Get 10,000 points or more using a mustache pilot

Dump an opponent while planning

Achieve 10,000 points or more in an “X” type circuit

Dump rivals 10 times in a state of rage

Finish a race suffering a turnaround when crossing the finish line

Play for free with the Golden Pass for 14 days

For those who want to try the Golden Pass, the season pass with exclusive content, remember that it is possible to try it for free for 14 days; Once the trial period is over we will have to pay 5.49 euros each month, the only subscription model available.

Mario Kart Tour is already available as free to play on iOS and Android.