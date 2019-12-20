Mario Kart Tour: Beta multiplayer for Gold Pass holders

Share it:

If you own the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass, starting today you will have access to the multiplayer beta, one of the most anticipated features of Mario Kart players on iPhone and Android.

We don't know how long the testing phase organized by Nintendo, according to some rumors, the Mario Kart Tour multiplayer Christmas day will come (December 25) while others consider this hypothesis unlikely and foresee an official publication (via free update) scheduled for the beginning of 2020. The first testimonies speak of a not particularly reactive matchmaking and of a system of points without changes, which would favor the presence of Pay to Win mechanics that are not too popular with a slice of the public.

In any case it is only the very first feedback and things could change very quickly, as the multiplayer just entered Beta. Mario Kart Tour the most downloaded game from the App Store in 2019 having managed to overcome fierce rivals like Fortnite and Call of Duty Mobile. Nintendo seems to have several updates in store and the multiplayer is only the first in a long series of post launch updates that will be published in 2020.