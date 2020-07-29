Mario Chávez urged COM to recognize him as president of the Mexican Tennis Federation

Share it:

The president of the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM), Carlos Padilla Becerra (Photo: Alex Cruz / EFE)



Mario Chávez Casas, holder of the Mexican Tennis Federation (FMT), urged the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM) his recognition of the elections of July 3, 2020, where he was elected president. This, after accusing Carlos Ricardo González of illegally usurping the leadership of the organization.

"This project is the reflection of years of individual efforts and the conjunction of a great team, today it is backed by many state associations ”, assured in a press conference this Tuesday.

He added that all the people related to his leadership are tired of "tennis being handled with disdain, arbitrarily and with total disinterest."

Mario Chávez Casas urged the COM to acknowledge the elections of July 3, 2020 (Photo: Screenshot)

He mentioned that he has the support of the tennis associations of Baja California Sur, Hidalgo, La Laguna, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Yucatán, Coahuila, Chiapas, Querétaro, Veracruz, Aguascalientes, Morelos, Nayarit, Mexico City. In addition, it has the support of the Mexican Association of Professional Tennis Players and the Professional Tennis Association Female.

And it is that the FMT has been in the middle of a power struggle for a long time. First with José Antonio Flores, the previous president of the Federation and who was unknown by the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade) at the beginning of the year.

Later, he was elected Carlos Ricardo González in an Assembly of June 19, 2020 at the facilities of the Mexican Sports Confederation (Codeme). However, Chávez and his board of directors accuse that this assembly was not representative, as only five associations support them.

José Antonio Flores Fernández, former president of the FMT (Photo: Cristina Espinosa / Cuartoscuro)

However, the COM still needs to recognize the assembly on July 3. This, because Mario explained, is a fundamental part of the recognition of the International Tennis Federation.

There are not two federations. There is one that has the majority and we hope that the COM will act soon

Infobae Mexico He tried to contact COM to find out his position on this situation. However, until the publication of this note, We have not received answer some at our request.

Statement from the Board of Directors of Mario Casas (Photo: FMT)

Instead, Carlos Gonzalez, a lawyer for the Chávez Board of Directors, explained to Infobae Mexico They have already delivered to the COM the protocolized minutes of the assembly of July 3. In addition, he noted that they have an official letter from July 15, in which they report that they received the documentation.

"We do not explain why the Committee has not issued a position. They have everything perfectly documented and there is no argument why they do not give us recognition, "said Mario Chávez.

Dispute for the FMT offices

One of the things that remain to be resolved is the use of the FMT facilities. According to a statement from Carlos Ricardo González, received the keys of the Federation from the hands of José Antonio Flores on June 29.

For the reasons stated, the Chávez Casas Board of Directors requires possession of the facilities. In addition, he recalled that this weekend they suffered a theft of information inside the facilities.

"We do not have precise data on the documentation that was stolen, but is something that gives a lot of suspicion. We find it incredible that valuables such as computers or other items are stolen and not stolen and that only documents are taken, ”he explained.

Statement from Carlos Ricardo González (Photo: FMT)

Carlos Ricardo's statement explains that the sheets of some offices were violated, as well as two safes, which did not contain cash values, were opened and emptied. However, it did not disclose the material damages, due to the ministerial complaint they made.

"We hold Carlos González responsible for this situation because he illegally receives offices and therefore responsible for everything that is there, so we will act legally in the face of these events, "concluded Chávez Casas.

Likewise, lawyer González told Infobae Mexico than will take legal action to take possession of the facilities. However, they are still analyzing the actions they will promote.

