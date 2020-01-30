Mario Casas will star in ‘The innocent’ on Netflix

Share it:

One night, nine years ago, Mateo innocently interceded in a fight and ended up becoming a murderer. He is now a former convict who takes nothing for granted. His wife, Olivia, is pregnant, and the two are about to get the house of their dreams. But a shocking and inexplicable call from Olivia's mobile again destroys Mateo's life for the second time …

Mario Casas, Aura Garrido, Alexandra Jiménez and José Coronado star 'The innocent', new series of Netflix directed by Oriol Paulo (‘The body’, ‘Setback’, ‘During the storm’) and written by himself along with Guillem Clua and Jordi Vallejo. Throughout eight chapters, fiction, co-produced by Suspicion Films and Think Studio, will adapt the dizzying best seller of Harlan Coben of the same name.

With this series, Mario Casas adds a new project for the platform, where he will also release the movie 'The Practitioner', a psychological thriller directed by Carles Torras and accompanied by Guillermo Pfening ('Nobody looks at us'), Celso Bugallo ( 'Offshore'), Pol Monen ('Who would you take to a desert island?'), Raúl Jiménez ('Late for anger') and María Rodríguez ('The days to come').