Mario Bautista breaks the silence before accusations of sexual abuse

The TVNotas magazine published in its weekly edition an interview with four young women who they say were allegedly tricked by Mario Bautista into going to record a video in the port of Acapulco. According to their account, they came to a party where they allegedly got them drunk, drugged and performed oral sex on them.

Before said publication and accusations, Mario Bautista shared a statement on his Twitter account where he mentioned, "I am very sad that someone can make such delicate accusations towards me with the intention of obtaining an economic benefit at the cost of damaging my image and career. "

The 24-year-old Mexican singer and youtuber commented that "of course I will not take it lightly."

My team is analyzing what are the most appropriate measures, including taking legal action for defamation against the yellowing medium that published this and is characterized by publishing false information.

"I love you and really thanks to all my baptisters and the people who are sending good vibes," said Mario Bautista in his statement.

