Mario Bautista accused by 4 young people who apparently abused and drugged

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mario Bautista is trending on social networks and not for releasing a new album or for a tweet, but because four young people allegedly accused him of giving them drugs in Acapulco, in addition to having abused them.

It was the magazine Tv Notas the one that reported on Tuesday morning on its cover that four young people were apparently victims of the famous singer who has become popular for his music which has been well received by the youth public for a couple of years.

According to the young women, three of whom are minors and one is older, were invited by the artist to make a video clip in Acapulco, which the girls agreed to, as they were excited to see Bautista.

But according to the girls' version, everything was a nightmare because instead of making a video it was all for them to go to a party where other youtubers attended, among them Sebastián Arango and Anna Shpak, among others.

Things got complicated when they arrived at the meeting where according to the young people there were drugs and alcohol, which Mario constantly offered them, even one of them said that the artist was upset that they did not pay much attention to his advances.

It should be mentioned that the singer has not said anything about it on social networks, but a great scandal is coming for the artist.

It may interest you

Juanpa Zurita is criticized for celebrating his birthday with COVID-19 cake

Angela Aguilar shows her flat abdomen in Tik Tok

Sebastián Yatra sings "Lack of love" to humanity with Ricky Martin