Mario 64 transforms into Super Mario Odyssey with an extraordinary mod

The mod Super Mario Odyssey 64 It does exactly what its name promises and turns the great Nintendo 64 classic that changed the world of platforms and video games forever into the plumber's latest adventure.

The genius behind this great project is Kaze Emanuar, who has managed to represent the levels of the exclusive Nintendo Switch video game in the Mario 64 engine with an incredible finish.

The user Biobak64 has collaborated by modifying the soundtrack of the 2017 game in the style of Mario 64, making everything more cohesive and making it truly attractive to dive into this rom hack that hopefully will not be seen by the guillotine at the request of the Nintendo lawyers (it should not, since rom hacks are not usually affected by this type of legal measures that have ended projects like AM2R).

You can see Emanuar himself playing through his creation in this extensive video if you have been wanting to know better how this work has been possible. We will not share links for downloading the game because it is still a type of piracy although what is downloaded is not exactly the original Mario 64. Still it will not cost you to find it if you are truly interested in playing it.

By the way, you may be interested in going through the Kaze channel to see why he has earned a reputation for this type of work, since it is not the first time that he has reached into these classics and in the past he has already done things such as including cooperative to split screen in Mario 64.