Marina de Tavira and Hugh Jackman together in Hollywood?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the international success that reached the film "Roma", directed by Alfonso Cuarón, the Mexican actress Marina de Tavira continues to achieve career achievements and will now film her first film in another language in Hollywood.

In this film, the Mexican will share credits with the protagonist of X-Men, Hugh Jackman; This is the movie Reminiscence, directed by Lisa Joy and in which the artist Rebecca Ferguson also participates.

Ferguson and Jackman will take the leading roles in the story that has to do with crimes and mystery.

“It's a kind of science fiction dystopia in which I am filming a special participation. I am very excited because it is the first time that I am going to act in another language. I'm nervous, but happy, ”the Mexican actress reported.

Hugh Jackman will play Nicolás Bannister, a businessman who offers the possibility of reliving old memories, a situation that will lead him to meet “Mae” (Ferguson), with whom he will begin a romance that will be marred by the memories of another of his clients .

Marina De Tavira did not want to give details of her character or the weight she will have on the film, but said she is enjoying the filming process a lot, even for the locations.

"It's going very well, New Orleans is a beautiful city and it's nice to be going there," he said.

De Tavira was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her participation in the multi-award-winning autobiographical film by Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma."

With information from Notimex and Milenio

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED: I had already closed the changarro! After several disappointments Ana Serradilla gets married (VIDEO)