Marilyn Monroe's new book reveals she had an abortion before she died

The preview of a new biographical book by Marilyn Monroe reveals that the American actress had an abortion weeks before she was found dead on August 5, 1962 from as yet unknown causes, which were classified as suicide.

The writer of the text, Fred Lawrence Guiles, collected a series of curious facts about the star through interviews he did with people close to his environment, such as two of his spouses, James E. Dougherty and Arthur Miller, as well as teachers, directors and workers of the pop icon for his book "Norma Jean: The Life of Marilyn Monroe.

The digital magazine The Daily Beast, through its platform, released a preview of the book where it is revealed that on July 20, 1962, Monroe entered the Cedars of Lebanon Hospital in Hollywood with a pseudonym, to do the imaginable.

The press assistant was shocked, if Marilyn was truly pregnant, her mental state must be unimaginable, "reveals the advance.

But that is not all, because in the narrative it is implied that Robert Kennedy, brother of the President of the United States of that time, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, could have been the father of the son that the star aborted.

In the same way, it is mentioned that Joe DiMaggio and Frank Sinatra could also have been the possible parents, since Monroe came out with them during those dates in which the abortion was performed.