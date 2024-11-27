Marilyn Manson Drops Defamation Lawsuit Against Evan Rachel Wood

In a surprising turn of events, shock rocker Marilyn Manson has abandoned his defamation lawsuit against actress Evan Rachel Wood. The lawsuit, which had been ongoing since March 2022, came to an abrupt end as Manson agreed to drop all claims and pay Wood’s legal fees.

Background of the Case

The controversy began in February 2021 when Wood publicly identified Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, as her abuser. She accused him of sexual assault, psychological abuse, violence, coercion, and intimidation during their relationship. Following Wood’s statement, several other women came forward with similar allegations against Manson.

Manson vehemently denied these accusations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.” In response, he filed a lawsuit against Wood in March 2022, citing defamation and emotional distress.

Legal Proceedings and Outcome

The legal battle took a significant turn in 2023 when a judge ruled against portions of Manson’s lawsuit and ordered him to pay approximately $500,000 in attorney fees. Manson initially appealed this decision, but his efforts proved unsuccessful.

Court documents indicating the end of the lawsuit were signed on November 26, 2024. Manson will pay Wood nearly $327,000 in attorneys’ fees as part of the agreement.

Reactions and Statements

Wood’s legal team viewed this outcome as a victory. Her representative stated, “Warner’s decision to finally abandon his lawsuit and pay Ms. Wood her full fee award of almost $327,000 only confirms as much”.

Manson’s attorney, Howard King, offered a different perspective, saying, “After four years of fighting a battle where he was able to tell the truth, Brian is pleased to dismiss his still-pending claims and appeal to close the door on this chapter of his life.”

Broader Implications

This case has drawn significant attention to issues of abuse allegations in the entertainment industry. It also highlights the complexities of defamation lawsuits in such high-profile situations.

As this legal chapter closes, the broader conversation about accountability and justice in cases of alleged abuse continues. The outcome of this lawsuit may have far-reaching implications for how similar cases are approached in the future.