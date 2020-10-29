Marilyn Manson and many others in the cast of the second season of Creepshow

Last fall Shudder renewed the horror series for a second season Creepshow production of which should have started earlier this year but the pandemic has stopped its work.

Creepshow only returned to production last month in Atlanta, and the streaming platform confirmed that Marilyn Manson, Ali Larter e Barbara Crampton joined the cast of the second season of the anthology series developed by the producer of The Walking Dead, Greg Nicotero.



Among the new entries in the cast figurano anche Iman Benson, Ryan Kwanten, C. Thomas Howell, Denise Crosby, Breckin Meyer, Ted Raimi, Kevin Dillon ed Eric Edelstein.

Andrew Lincoln also had to join the cast, the actor worked with Nicotero in The Walking Dead but the agreement was not formalized.

Despite the disappointment among fans that we will have to wait until 2021 for new episodes, subscribers will still be able to tune in to the brand new A Creepshow Animated Special, which will come on October 29.

This series is a tribute to the film Creepshow of 1982 which was directed by George A. Romero from a screenplay by Stephen King. The film starred characters such as Hal Holbrook, Adrienne Barbeau, Leslie Nielsen, Ted Danson and Ed Harris, and grossed $ 21 million at the box office.

The highly anticipated second season of six episodes will premiere exclusively on Shudder nel 2021 but Creepshow has already gotten a renewal for a third season.