‘Marie Suicides After the Series? Absolutely not!’

Fixed presence in all personal rankings of the most hated characters of Breaking Bad, Marie Schrader was undeniably a fundamental part of Vince Gilligan’s masterpiece series and in the construction of that apparently peaceful microcosm that was Walter White’s family.

Great merits obviously go to Betsy Brandt, who fought hard to be able to put her own in some scenes, like the unforgettable one in which Marie discovers the death of Hank: “She finds out from a phone call, and I said, ‘I need to have a part in this.’ And Vince said to me, ‘Well, we’re going to shoot it this way. It’s going to be a very stylized thing, ‘and I said to him,’ I really want her to have her share. ‘ So they said to me, ‘Okay, we’ll shoot it, but not we know if we will use it. It may be that we will stay on plan A ‘. Instead they ended up using the scene where you see her too“said the actress during a recent interview.

The scene, as you all remember, is mainly played on close-ups of Walt and Skylar: the sequence, however, would have probably lost much of its pathos without the Marie’s reaction discovering her husband’s death due to Walt himself.

Brandt then spoke of the fact that many fans think Marie may have committed suicide after the show ended: “Someone once asked me if Marie committed suicide after the show. I said: ‘Absolutely not!’ Because she knows Hank would never have wanted such a thingSpeaking of post-show, Vince Gilligan recently confirmed Walter White’s death; a poll, meanwhile, crowned Breaking Bad as best series ever.