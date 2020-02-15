Marie Fredriksson, vocalist of Roxette dies of cancer

“With great sadness we have to announce that Marie Fredriksson from Roxette He died on the morning of December 9, ”said Dimberg Jernberg, representative of the Swedish duet.

Marie Fredriksson, vocalist of Roxette, died "after a 17-year battle against cancer."

After the death of Frediksson, your partner and friend Per gessle, he recalled when both started Roxette and fulfilled their dreams together.

“Time goes by so fast. Not so long ago we spent days and nights in my little apartment sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we share! I am honored to have known your talent and generosity, ”he wrote on his Twitter.

Time goes by so quickly. It’s not that long ago we spent days + nights in my tiny apartment sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share! I’m honored to have met your talent + generosity. All my love goes to you + your family. Things will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/CTegAUGrXG – Per Gessle (@PartyPleaser) December 10, 2019

Marie Frediksson He was born on May 30, 1958 in southern Sweden. He began his musical career in Halmstad, where he became friends with the future partner of Roxette, Per Gessle.

After a successful solo debut in 1984, Marie became one of Sweden's most beloved and successful artists. In 1986 he partnered with Per in Roxette with the ambition to get out of Sweden, and together they began a historic journey that in the coming years would make them one of the biggest pop acts in the world.

