Maribel Guardia's aesthetic operations come to light

There is no doubt that Maribel Guardia is one of the most beautiful women of the show in Mexico, at 60 years she looks great body and continues to raise sighs because her fans show it to her with the compliments they throw on her social networks.

But it seems that the beauty of Maribel is not as natural as many think, because a page responsible for revealing what actresses look like before fame, announced that the woman has several aesthetic arrangements.

According to this network, the singer also has a rhinoplasty (nose operation), implant and breast lift, wrinkle removal, botox in addition to liposuction, making it clear that on request she helps the scalpel.

Recall that Maribel is an exercise lover and constantly demonstrates it in show programs, where he gives secrets of his diet among other things for which the actress shows that it is nothing vain.

Meanwhile the users congratulated her because they told her that despite having done the alleged surgeries, she continues to maintain them very well due to the firmness she looks before the public eye.

"She has the best surgeon in the world, because she still looks like her", "Hopefully one will arrive at that age and be able to get that body," they wrote to Guardia who is already a grandmother of a small man by her son.