Maribel Guardia treats her niece like Maria Mercedes cleaning

Maribel Guardia is another of the artists who does not waste time in quarantine and decided to download Tik Tok on her cell phone to have a little fun, but she did not do it alone because she asked her beautiful niece Maribel García for help, with whom she gets along wonderfully.

It turns out that the women personified a scene from María Mercedes to have a little fun, so García began to clean the kitchen floor, while the actress humiliated her by performing a tremendous performance.

I am already in tik tok as @soymaribelguardia passing this quarantine at home acting with @belagool already delirious, wrote Maribel in her video which has more than 255 thousand reproductions.

Meanwhile, Internet users did not sit idly by and enjoyed the Tik Tok of both women, making it clear that quarantining at home to face the coronavirus can be fun if you use your imagination a little.

"How beautiful, I love it, I'm going to follow you", "You know I will never stop telling you that you are the most beautiful and sensual woman without a doubt", "hahaha, these beautiful ones, I adore you kisses", they wrote to Maribel through the Tik Tok .

It is worth mentioning that the entertainment world has been in quarantine for days to prevent more contagions related to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives worldwide.

