Maribel Guardia shows that she looks stunning at 60

April 11, 2020
Edie Perez
The singer and actress Maribel Guardia shared with her followers how good it can look at the age of 60, since she published a photograph wearing a spectacular and elegant outfit in white with which she fascinated everyone.

Guardia explained that it does not matter to be locked up at home to avoid contagion and the increase in cases of coronavirus, to have to dress up and look stunning.

In the photograph, she shows off her enviable figure, incredible beauty and her taste for fashion in an elegant long white dress with an open chest and an opening with which she can show off one of her shapely legs.

This look was accompanied by a very fashionable makeup and according to the style of the dress, the loose and wavy hair of the ends, the now hallmark of the actress from Costa Rica.

Throughout these difficult times, Maribel has remained more united than ever with her followers, because through social networks she is active and sending messages of support and affection every time the opportunity arises so that they do not feel so bad in the current situation.

It is worth mentioning that Maribel Guardia is one of the most beloved public figures of all time, in addition to being the creditor of an incredible and enviable figure, she also has a very positive attitude and a charisma that has become her personal hallmark.

