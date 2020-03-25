Maribel Guardia shocked and overshadowed by the figure of Laura Flores

Share it:

At 56 years old Laura Flores immediately overshadowed the 60 of Maribel Guardia considered the woman with the best-groomed figure in the show and she appeared in a bathing suit while facing quarantine.

It turns out that the blonde decided to take advantage of the "running of the bulls" to spend more time with her children and she did it by staying at the pool she has at home so someone started recording her, leaving everyone with their mouths open for the abdomen of stone that is loaded.

"This way we spend family time, having fun despite the" closure "by the Coronavirus. And now the border with my closed Mexico, inhale peace, exhale stress," Laura wrote in her video, which has more than 39,000 reproductions.

As if that were not enough, the first person to comment on the video was Maribel Guadia herself, who had no other choice but to tell her colleague spectacularly, who is very well preserved despite working and dedicating herself to caring for her children.

"Wow Laura, who is such an enviable figure. You can tell that you are emotionally, mentally and physically healthy", "What a great body, she remains super well, she is better than any young woman. Blessings", they wrote to the blonde on Instagram.

