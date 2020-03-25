TV Shows

Maribel Guardia shocked and overshadowed by the figure of Laura Flores

March 25, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

At 56 years old Laura Flores immediately overshadowed the 60 of Maribel Guardia considered the woman with the best-groomed figure in the show and she appeared in a bathing suit while facing quarantine.

It turns out that the blonde decided to take advantage of the "running of the bulls" to spend more time with her children and she did it by staying at the pool she has at home so someone started recording her, leaving everyone with their mouths open for the abdomen of stone that is loaded.

"This way we spend family time, having fun despite the" closure "by the Coronavirus. And now the border with my closed Mexico, inhale peace, exhale stress," Laura wrote in her video, which has more than 39,000 reproductions.

As if that were not enough, the first person to comment on the video was Maribel Guadia herself, who had no other choice but to tell her colleague spectacularly, who is very well preserved despite working and dedicating herself to caring for her children.

READ:  As a precaution, I fall in love and no longer go to the program

"Wow Laura, who is such an enviable figure. You can tell that you are emotionally, mentally and physically healthy", "What a great body, she remains super well, she is better than any young woman. Blessings", they wrote to the blonde on Instagram.

It may interest you

Laura Flores witness of the relationship of Irina and daughters of Gabriel Soto

That was how beautiful Lucia Bosé, Miguel Bosé's mother, was when she was young.

Wonder Woman 1984 release date changed to coronavirus

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.