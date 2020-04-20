Maribel Guardia shares the tremendous prank that her grandson did at home

Share it:

Maribel Guardia, in the style of many other celebrities, is spending the best quality time at home with her family; his son Julián Figueroa and his grandson José, the latter of whom helped him with the new decoration of his kitchen.

Through her official account on Instagram, the Costa Rican actress shared a short video in which she shows the tremendous mischief that her grandson José played in the kitchen while she was concentrating on other matters in another side of her house.

It turns out that the little boy took one of his colored markers and began to draw on all the furniture in Maribel's kitchen, an action that clearly did not bother the interpreter at all, since for her they are just pranks of a baby.

Guardia took advantage of the video, which reached more than 70,000 reproductions, and invited his followers to stay at home in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, in order to take care of their health and avoid becoming infected.

Maribel fans immediately started sending her advice on how to remove down scratches on white furniture, with some commenting that she could use apple cider vinegar, bleach, or soapy water.