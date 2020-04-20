TV Shows

Maribel Guardia shares the tremendous prank that her grandson did at home

April 20, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Maribel Guardia, in the style of many other celebrities, is spending the best quality time at home with her family; his son Julián Figueroa and his grandson José, the latter of whom helped him with the new decoration of his kitchen.

Through her official account on Instagram, the Costa Rican actress shared a short video in which she shows the tremendous mischief that her grandson José played in the kitchen while she was concentrating on other matters in another side of her house.

It turns out that the little boy took one of his colored markers and began to draw on all the furniture in Maribel's kitchen, an action that clearly did not bother the interpreter at all, since for her they are just pranks of a baby.

Guardia took advantage of the video, which reached more than 70,000 reproductions, and invited his followers to stay at home in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, in order to take care of their health and avoid becoming infected.

Maribel fans immediately started sending her advice on how to remove down scratches on white furniture, with some commenting that she could use apple cider vinegar, bleach, or soapy water.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

