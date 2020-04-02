Maribel Guardia reveals how many dogs she has and surprises her fans

Share it:

The Costa Rican singer and actress Maribel Guardia was questioned by one of her followers on social networks about the number of pets she has and was surprised to reveal the number.

In her official Instagram account, the famous woman published a video to show her fans how well she enjoys the quarantine next to her grandson, the son of her only son Julián Figueroa, and what most caught the attention was the number of dogs that appear between the images.

"Omg, how many puppies do you have?" Maribel was asked, to which she revealed that there are 8 dogs that she has, cares for and consents as if they were her children, as it is already well known that she is one of the famous ones that these faithful canine friends love.

Maribel Guardia and what lives during the quarantine

In recent days Maribel Guardia shared that she has begun to "have hallucinations" due to the running of the bulls and published a video on Instagram TV where she is seen showing her best dance steps in front of the mirror, pretending to dance with herself.

This caused hundreds of reactions among Internet users, as well as concern, as they came to believe that the actress was serious, however, they realized that it was a joke and just wanted to make their stay at home somewhat entertaining.

Also, the star showed off her wardrobe in detail in the networks and revealed a luxurious golden color dress with which she fell in love with her followers and once she passes the quarantine she will use it to dazzle as she usually does.

It is worth mentioning that Maribel Guardia is one of the most beloved public figures of all time, in addition to being the creditor of an incredible and enviable figure, she also has a very positive attitude and a charisma that has become her personal hallmark.