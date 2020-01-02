Maribel Guardia receives the 2020 with envy body

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Maribel Guardia was one of the first stars who were present on social networks to receive the new year 2020 and in a way very much his style; The renowned Costa Rican actress and singer captivated her followers with a tiny blue bikini.

While leaving the pool, 60-year-old Maribel wore the tremendous body she maintains based on constant exercise and arduous diets when posing with a phenomenal bikini that left nothing to the imagination of her fans.

As usual his followers, who were stunned by such beauty and perfection flattered the tremendous physique that Guardia maintains, because despite his age he is considered one of the most beautiful and best preserved women in the middle of the show.

May your first steps this # 2020 take you along positive paths that you never traveled, that lead you to conquer your dreams, to make pauses to celebrate life, and even if you fall, that you can get up the necessary times to continue and leave traces on the path that you must not step on again May God dwell in you. I love you, ”he wrote in the picture.

Even among the comments that stood out in the photograph that already has more than 74 thousand I like her fans questioned the singer how she looks so thin on these dates, because they are the dates of sin and when diets are commonly broken.

It is worth mentioning that currently the beautiful model from Costa Rica is in Cuernavaca, Morelos, after having spent the last celebrations of 2019 with her family in Mexico City.

Maribel Rocío Fernández García, artistically known as Maribel Guardia was born in San José, Costa Rica, on May 29, 1959. She is a well-known actress, singer and television host in Mexico, although this year 2020 turns 61, continues to be placed at the top of the lists of the most beautiful and well preserved women in the middle of the show.