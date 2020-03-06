TV Shows

Maribel Guardia is overshadowed by her daughter-in-law in photo

March 6, 2020
Edie Perez
Maribel Guardia is listed as the sexiest grandmother but her daughter-in-law is not far behind.

The lucky one of having a child with Julián Figueroa is Imelda Garza Tuñón, a beautiful blonde who shares moments with the beautiful Maribel, her mother-in-law.

Imelda did it again and overshadowed her son's grandmother in a photo where they both leave in a restaurant.

Both are very beautiful but the blonde hits with her doll face.

Imelda has her Instragram account flooded with photos where she looks spectacular, in a bikini and in different parts of the world.

