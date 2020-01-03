Maribel Guardia hits again with provocative bikini photo

Share it:

This Thursday Maribel Guard again overshadowed all 20-year-old girls by sharing another provocative bikini photograph where she shows off her incredible and enviable figure at the age of 60, just one day ago she received this 2020 with all the attitude and showing off her spectacular physical.

The Costa Rican singer and actress began the year stealing sighs and leaving her fans stunned with such beauty and perfection, because the first of these flattered photographs arrived on January 1 and wore a very bold blue bikini, while the 2 published another image where a red bikini looks with a great cleavage.

What brings you to the end are your steps, not the path. I send you kisses since spring, "the singer wrote in the sensational image.

May your first steps this # 2020 take you along positive paths that you never traveled, that lead you to conquer your dreams, to make pauses to celebrate life, and even if you fall, that you can get up the necessary times to continue and leave traces In the path that you will not have to tread again May God live in your ❤️ I love them, "he wrote in the second photograph.

As usual, his followers did not miss the opportunity to flatter the tremendous physique that Guard maintains, because despite being a woman of the third age, she is considered one of the most beautiful and best preserved women in the middle of the show.

It is worth mentioning that currently the beautiful model originally from Costa Rica is in Cuernavaca, Morelos, after having spent the last celebrations of 2019 with her family in Mexico City, as she presumed in a spectacular family photograph where she appears loading to her grandson, along with her son, daughter-in-law, her husband, her sister and her niece Maribel.

Maribel Rocío Fernández García, artistically known as Maribel Guardia was born in San José, Costa Rica, on May 29, 1959. She is a well-known actress, singer and television host in Mexico, although this year 2020 turns 61, continues to be placed at the top of the lists of the most beautiful and well preserved women in the middle of the show.