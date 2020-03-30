TV Shows

Maribel Guardia begins to "hallucinate in the running of the bulls"

March 30, 2020

Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Maribel Guardia worries her fans by confessing that she is beginning to "have hallucinations due to confinement" and with a disturbing video demonstrates how the quarantine by Covid-19 is affecting her.

In a very fashionable outfit, the driver also chilled her followers by showing her best dance steps and in turn were shocked and concerned, as she appears dancing with herself in front of a mirror in her closet.

"Like when do you start to hallucinate in the running of the bulls? Happy Friday," wrote the singer, recommending that her followers stay home, avoid contagion and not further increase the number of those infected by the new virus.

More than 600 thousand reproductions collected the video of 60-year-old Maribel, in which she uses her flirtatious attitude to brighten up the days of Internet users in full lockdown at home.

Maribel Guardia is one of the most beloved public figures of all time, in addition to being the creditor of an incredible and enviable figure, she also has a very positive attitude and a charisma that has become her personal hallmark.

Maribel Guardia shares a photo with Laura León of the trunk of memories

The Costa Rican singer shared on Instagram a photograph where she appears next to the Treasurer, Laura León, and they boast enviable figures in incredible bright outfits.

The photograph was highly commented by the followers of the Guard and managed to gather more than 40 thousand reactions.

.

