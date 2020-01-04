Maribel Guard unravels and upload more photos in bikinis

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Maribel Guardia caused a sensation in social networks by sharing more images in a bikini, making it clear that she is a woman because it is not a surprise that at 60 she has one of the best bodies of the small screen since she takes care of herself for several years .

In the first publication the actress appears with a red bikini that looks spectacular because you can see very clearly the entire figure of the ex-wife of Joan Sebastian, considered a sensuality bomb for the millions of Internet users on Instagram.

What brings you to the end are your steps, not the path. I've been kissing you since spring, the woman from Costa Rica wrote.

But hours later the grupera also uploaded a video where she is seen posing in the pool and moving her long dark hair, causing emotion because this time she appears in profile so that her body can be seen better, but in a better angle.

"If you are Maribel Guardia and you load that great body, every day would be Friday", "Of all the stars the most beautiful and bright", "Years go by and I continue to admire your beauty and the body of Goddess that you have preserved", They wrote to Maribel for his publications.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago José Manuel Figueroa son of Joan Sebastian suffered a spectacular fall while riding his horse in a concert, fortunately he did not pass to adults and it was only the scare that the artist took who in the past maintained a slight lawsuit with the actress then assured that she handled the media at her convenience.