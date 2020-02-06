Maribel Guard makes "explode" networks with a body of infarction

Share it:

Maribel Guardia is one of the most beautiful and best preserved actresses in the artistic industry, the woman born in San José, Costa Rica, continues to fall in love with her followers with each of her photographs and today was no exception.

The singer also dethroned all those young conductors in their passage through the entertainment program "Suelta la Sopa", with incredible costumes that helped her highlight her enviable figure.

At the age of 60, Guardia possesses a sensational beauty and a body of infarction, attributes that he presumed with great pride through a series of photographs where he is seen wearing a great figure.

There have been three different photographs that the driver has shared about her time on the television program, in one she appears with a tight red dress, in another with a spectacular black leather dress and in the third with a bright blue dress, being the first favorite of his fans.

Maribel Guardia constantly shares photographs of this same style in her official Instagram account, proving to be the best preserved woman in the industry, as well as the most beloved, it is worth mentioning that throughout her career she has never liked to be involved in scandals or controversy.

There is no doubt that Maribel will continue to be a great icon of Mexican television and also one of the most beloved famous women in all of Mexico and Spanish-speaking countries.