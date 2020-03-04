Maribel Guard explodes against famous magazine; accuses them of liars

Share it:

Tired of the lies that were told about her private life, Costa Rican actress Maribel Guardia exploded against TvNotas, one of the most popular magazines of the shows nationwide and accused them of being liars.

All this happened after a recent edition of the magazine made sure that Julian Figueroa, son of the artist and the late singer Joan Sebastian, allegedly carried drugs and that his mother had to pay more than half a million pesos for his release .

A scandal that certainly did not please Maribel, who always stays away from gossip and controversy, because through his official Instagram account he attacked the magazine calling it "the magazine of lies."

Again the magazine of lies gets a slanderous note. The good thing is that nobody believes them anymore. They resort to (slanderous) drawings to assemble false news. Poor of the unsuspecting people who cheat and disrespect for their own customers, "wrote the famous.

He also showed his desire to legally sue the magazine for defamation, which has even blackmailed it on more than one occasion with publishing false notes in exchange for giving them real notes exclusively.

Nor will I fall for the game that they are blackmailing me with putting false notes in exchange for giving them real notes exclusively. Artists can live without this medium, "he revealed.

Quickly the comments of his followers, friends and work colleagues did not wait and began to show his full support to the singer in the comments section of the photograph where he appears with his son and grandson.

It should be remembered that Maribel Guardia has been one of the few artists in the entertainment world who stay away from controversy and gossip, since she has proven to be a made and right woman who does not give anything to talk about and only focuses on giving The best of himself in his work.