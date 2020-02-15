Maribel Guard crossed out to wear a fake fringe and be bald

Share it:

Maribel Guardia is one of the most beautiful and prepared actresses on the small screen, because she has shown it with her roles in soap operas, as well as being an excellent dancer since many have seen her squander talent on stage.

As if that were not enough, the woman originally from Costa Rica is considered one of the most beautiful of social networks, because the body that is loaded at 60 has made it a sexy symbol, but a person was responsible for refusing beauty of the famous.

It was the king of the Urquiza extensions, who said long ago on his YouTube channel that the woman's fringe is false, because in a presentation that a long time ago another stylist had placed a kind of curtain on him, but according to Daniel He had to remove the woman leaving her without any hair.

"Maribel, it was hard for you to say that I once put extensions on you and that you came complaining about the extensions of Silvia Galván that had put you in the fringe and that you looked like uncle thing, they put a fringe on you here all fake and well you stayed more allopathic than nothing"The businessman also said.

It should be mentioned that Maribel has been a bit in the controversy in some of his photos, because they have accused her of making photoshop but the woman prefers to ignore the comments and is that she is very happy with what she has achieved over the years and it shows in interviews.