TV Shows

Maribel Guard cancels show to support 'A day without women'

February 27, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Maribel Guardia is one of the women within the artistic industry most committed and responsible for her work, but this Monday, March 9, she will take a well-deserved rest to join the feminist movement "A day without women", the national strike in which Women will not go out to the streets or to work.

The Costa Rican actress expressed her outrage at the gender violence and the current situation around Mexico and around the world, so she confirmed that she will join this protest and not go to work.

I am not going to work that day, I had a presentation and I canceled it. And then to support everything I can, I've done it on my social networks too, "Guardia revealed.

Maribel Guard boasts his porcelain skin

The flattered singer today shared a photograph on her official Instagram account, where she presumed to maintain a porcelain skin despite her advanced age, something that many women within the artistic medium would like to keep.

After the image, where he declared that he was heading for a show in San José del Cabo, he received hundreds of compliments and compliments as usual in the comments section of the photograph.

Recently the famous 60-year-old also dazzled from the Mérida carnival, Yucatan, where she paraded in an allegorical car with a tuft full of king blue feathers and a combined dress in light blue and beige with golden applications.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.