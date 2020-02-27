Maribel Guard cancels show to support 'A day without women'

Share it:

Maribel Guardia is one of the women within the artistic industry most committed and responsible for her work, but this Monday, March 9, she will take a well-deserved rest to join the feminist movement "A day without women", the national strike in which Women will not go out to the streets or to work.

The Costa Rican actress expressed her outrage at the gender violence and the current situation around Mexico and around the world, so she confirmed that she will join this protest and not go to work.

I am not going to work that day, I had a presentation and I canceled it. And then to support everything I can, I've done it on my social networks too, "Guardia revealed.

Maribel Guard boasts his porcelain skin

The flattered singer today shared a photograph on her official Instagram account, where she presumed to maintain a porcelain skin despite her advanced age, something that many women within the artistic medium would like to keep.

After the image, where he declared that he was heading for a show in San José del Cabo, he received hundreds of compliments and compliments as usual in the comments section of the photograph.

Recently the famous 60-year-old also dazzled from the Mérida carnival, Yucatan, where she paraded in an allegorical car with a tuft full of king blue feathers and a combined dress in light blue and beige with golden applications.