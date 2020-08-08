Mariano Puerta spoke after admitting that he lied in his doping case: "I was very depressed and medicated for many months"

Share it:

A postcard of that June 5, 2005: Mariano Puerta slides through the brick dust of Roland Garros in the final against Nadal

Injuries and doping conflicts marked the career of Mariano Puerta, one of the Argentine tennis players who was part of that legion of players that put national tennis on the map again. After several physical problems that kept him from activity in early 2000, added to a first case of doping that occurred in 2003 that kept him away from the circuit for nine months, the story seemed to change in 2005 when reached the final of Roland Garros against a still young Rafael Nadal.

Despite the victory in the first set, the Mallorcan showed all his dominance over the brick dust of Paris and won his first title in France by 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 6-1 and 7 -5. But the worst thing for Puerta was not the defeat in the only Grand Slam final he played. In a control that was carried out that Sunday, June 5, prior to the final, the native of Córdoba returned to offend and tested positive for a prohibited substance and received an eight-year suspension.

In addition to the fact that said penalty was reduced to two years by an appeal, and that he had to return the prizes won that amounted to almost 900 thousand dollars, Puerta's tennis career was never the same again. In recent days, 15 years after that incident, Mariano told how he experienced all the repercussions that his case generated. “It took me a long time to forgive myself. It is a mistake that I pay very expensive ”said in a note with the interview cycle #HandManoTeVe carried out by the journalist Soledad Giménez in her Instagram.

“I was able to forgive myself, but it took me a lot of time. I was very depressed, I was on drugs for many months. I had a hard time getting over this. I never stepped on a tennis court alive again. I played three more years, but it was empty. I could never mentally recover from this mistake. It was a very serious mistake "He added in communication from the United States, the country he chose to move in after his professional career ended.

15 years ago, Puerta was number 10 in the world when he tested positive again in a doping control. The prohibited substance found in the studies carried out in the urine of the Argentine racket was ethylephrine, a product used for hypotension and that serves as a cardiorespiratory stimulant, for this reason it is part of the payroll of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

As a repeat offender – he was suspended from October 1, 2003 to July 1, 2004 for taking clenbuterol, an anabolic steroid, during the Viña del Mar tournament – the tennis player received eight years of sanction. Beyond what happened, Mariano in his plea said that the substance reached his body because he ingested it through a liquid that his wife at that time had consumed.

At that time, two other protagonists of the story were the coach of Puerta, Andres Schneiter, and his physical trainer, the former weightlifter Darius Lecman, pointed out for having supplied the tennis player with the pills that were the cause of the positive doping. What was the inconvenience that resulted, according to Puerta, in which he tested positive in the control that was carried out on the eve of the duel against Nadal at Roland Garros? “The problem was that seven pills in that bottle had that minimum of that prohibited substance. I took those pills since I was a junior. I took the bottle since the beginning of the year. I had 7 controls before RG, without changing anything of the vitamin complexes I was taking”He warned.

Fifteen years after that fact, he acknowledged in an interview with The nation that his story about the liquid inside the drink that he gave before the sports court had been false. The doping was due to the pills he was taking. “I have blind trust in Daro (Lecman). Studies confirmed that he delivered what I asked for. I was responsible and paid a very large price for this mistake”, He assumed in front of the journalist Soledad Giménez about the substance that they found in him that was actually in some vitamin complexes that he was taking.

“With Daro (Lecman) I became friends very quickly. What Lecman says today in relation to this does not change me at all. Nor did what happened 15 years ago change me. I continued working with him until the last day of my career, I would choose the same team ”, explained Puerta in the live of Instagram through account @ gimenezsole10.

After the Roland Garros final that Rafa Nadal won in 2005. At his side, Mariano Puerta with the trophy for runner-up (AP)

Before being my physical trainer, he was my friend. You look at things from the wrong angle. I ask Darío for something and I don't receive anything else. That's why I don't understand that they are so on top of him. Nobody made me drink something that I did not agree with or that I had not asked for. I always knew, not the laboratory, the name, or anything, but I knew how those pills were going to get to me. Darío has no responsibility. I did not ask for anything prohibited”, He added.

At the same time, he told why he consumed those supplements of the controversy before going out on the court: “I used those pills more thinking about myself than about the rival. It is something that makes you more active. He took them half an hour from the games. It was caffeine and ginseng”.

After so long, Puerta took advantage of the virtual chat to reveal how his historic participation in the French Open went through. “I really enjoyed that tournament. I didn't expect to get there. We reached an instance where I didn't think I could get there, ”recalled Mariano, who from a distance believes that his defeat prevented many other conflicts that would have occurred if he ended up as champion at Roland Garros.

"It's a relief not to have won that match. It was an accident what happened. I entered to play that final and I already had offers from different brands. I didn't need to win that game, it didn't take away my sleep. It was a pleasure to play that game, but the race continued. Who is going to risk everything that was there to play a better role in that match?

Finally, Puerta spoke of the present. With residence in the United States several years ago, the former tennis player became a coach, the same profession to which his father, the man who trained him in the sport, dedicated himself. "When I stopped competing, I didn't know what to do. I was alone because I needed to be alone. A few years later I had the opportunity to come here and after a month's work, several things happened to me and I stayed ”.

What will your destination be? Before leaving the discipline, Mariano would like to fulfill a dream. "Later on, I would love to be a Davis Cup captain. I always had that in mind. But now is not the time ”.

“I don't want to be working in tennis much more. Perhaps in a few years I will not be in tennis anymore ”, concluded a player who remained in the collective memory for becoming one of the best in the world, but who starred in an event that marked him forever.

