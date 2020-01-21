         'Marianne' is canceled by Netflix: the acclaimed horror series will not have a second season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bad news for 'Marianne' fans: Netflix has decided to cancel the acclaimed French horror series after the issuance of a single season as confirmed Samuel Bodin, creator of it, through your Instagran account

There will be no season 2

Not so long ago it was unusual for Netflix to cancel any of its series, but that has changed lately and now we have to prepare for the worst if it fails to cause enough noise. In this case I remember that there was a lot of talk about 'Marianne' after the launch of his first season on September 13 and also had very good reviews, but It looks like it wasn't enough.

Divided into eight episodes, 'Marianne' told the story of a writer who discovered that the characters of her horror novels also exist in the real world. In addition to creating the series, Bodin also directed all the chapters and co-wrote them alongside Quoc Dang Tran.

The followers of 'Marianne' they have not taken in expressing his rejection of the news through social networks and sure that Stephen King Nor did he like the news, because at the time he recognized himself as a fan of the series, saying that he reminded him in part of his own work: