Mariana Ochoa indirectly sends Ari Borovoy? "People change … sometimes for the worse"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

They say that after the storm comes the calm, and although much has been said about the recent misunderstanding between Ari Borovoy and his colleagues at OV7, it is still not clear to us what really happened.

And in November BOBO productions reported that OV7 would not be presented in the last 4 dates of the 90’s Pop Tour in Mexico City, Torreón and Monterrey.

After a meeting between the group and Ari, everything was resolved and OV7 was present on the last 4 dates of the tour, however, are there quarrels between Mariana Ochoa and Ari Borovoy?

The controversy began when Mariana posted this strange message on her Instagram account:

The phrase, which was originally published by Inés Gómez Mont, was accompanied by a revealing message that Mariana wrote.

First, he answered Gomez Mont, saying it was an excellent phrase, because she also feels that way, “after living things that I never imagined would happen …".

And he added that "the only thing that is clear to me this year is that life is a constant change, and the people around you also change … sometimes for good and sometimes for bad …".

Immediately, many Mariana fans believed that the message had a special dedication to Ari:

It is worth rubbing Ari !!! 😂😂😂 ” "Will you say it for Ari?" “Will you say it for @ariborovoy? They no longer speak from that fight, nor follow them on instagram. ”

With information from Publimetro.

You may also be interested: After the 90s Pop Tour concert, Mariana Ochoa ensures that OV7 will remain united (VIDEO)